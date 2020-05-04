Balancing Test Needs Clarity, Justices Told In Tribal Tax Row

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A test determining when state taxation of tribal activities is preempted is inconsistent, South Dakota told the U.S. Supreme Court, asking justices to clarify the test in its bid to tax nonmember spending at a Native American casino. The Bracker balancing test has evolved inconsistently, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the Department of Revenue secretary, James Terwilliger, told the justices in a brief Friday in support of the state's petition for a writ of certiorari. The high court should thus properly outline what factors and elements to consider when weighing state interests against federal and tribal ones, the brief said. South Dakota...

