Uber's Attempt To Dodge IP Suit Called 'Puzzling At Best'

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Uber's alleged inability to decipher the claims outlined in a suit accusing it of infringing six location-based technology patents is "puzzling at best," given that the heavily detailed complaint is based on the company's own website, the patent owner has told a Texas federal court. Quartz Auto Technologies LLC, which indirectly bought the patents from IBM earlier this year, on Friday shot back against Uber Technologies Inc.'s motion to dismiss. While Uber said the complaint lacked basic details of infringement, Quartz said it clearly outlines direct and indirect infringement using specific steps from Uber's website, among other evidence. "While Uber premised...

