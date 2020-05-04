Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Uber's Attempt To Dodge IP Suit Called 'Puzzling At Best'

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Uber's alleged inability to decipher the claims outlined in a suit accusing it of infringing six location-based technology patents is "puzzling at best," given that the heavily detailed complaint is based on the company's own website, the patent owner has told a Texas federal court.

Quartz Auto Technologies LLC, which indirectly bought the patents from IBM earlier this year, on Friday shot back against Uber Technologies Inc.'s motion to dismiss. While Uber said the complaint lacked basic details of infringement, Quartz said it clearly outlines direct and indirect infringement using specific steps from Uber's website, among other evidence.

"While Uber premised...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!