10th Circ. Uncertain Colo. Climate Suit Is Federal Matter

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Tenth Circuit judges on Wednesday appeared unenthusiastic about overturning a lower-court ruling that Boulder, Colorado's suit seeking climate change-related infrastructure damages from Exxon Mobil Corp. and Suncor Energy Inc. belongs in state court. During oral arguments, not only did a Tenth Circuit panel cast doubt on Exxon and Suncor's assertion that Boulder's suit was ultimately governed by federal common law because it deals with greenhouse gas emissions, but the judges also questioned whether they could even review a Colorado federal judge's entire September order remanding the case to state court. Boulder has argued that the remand order can only be appealed...

