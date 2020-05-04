NY Judge Resigns After DUI And Claim He Touted His Title

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A New York state court trial judge has resigned effective May 28 after pleading guilty to driving drunk in 2018 and amid a claim he used his title to try to get away with the crime, a state judicial disciplinary panel reported Monday. The New York State Commission On Judicial Conduct revealed that Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice William B. Rebolini agreed to leave the judiciary forever after having pled guilty to drunk driving in January 2019 for an incident in September 2018 when he also allegedly attempted to use his judgeship to talk his way out of being arrested....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS