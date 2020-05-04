Duke Energy Beats Natural Gas Workers' Sick Time Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge has thrown out a proposed class action claiming a Duke Energy subsidiary unlawfully stripped employees of their accumulated sick time, finding that the natural gas workers jumped the gun by coming to court before going through all the grievance procedures mandated by their union contract. U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger on Friday dismissed the proposed class action against Duke Energy Corp. and Piedmont Natural Gas Co. Inc. — which Duke acquired in October 2016 — brought under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, the Labor Management Relations Act and the Tennessee Human Rights Act. The judge...

