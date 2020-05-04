Patient Who Refused Care Needed Expert, NJ Justices Say

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Monday said a couple's failure to submit an expert affidavit doomed their medical malpractice action over how a tube placed in one of them was dislodged, saying her removal of the device and her refusal to replace it raised issues beyond the ken of the average juror. The Supreme Court dismissed with prejudice Linda and Robert Cowley's suit against Virtua-West Jersey Health System Inc. and hospital nurses, upending a state appellate decision that revived the case on the grounds that it fell within the "common knowledge" exception to the requirement for an affidavit of merit...

