NatWest Faces Renewed £14M Client Claim Over Docs 'Fraud'

Law360, London (May 4, 2020, 8:21 PM BST) -- A London judge will give a businessman another shot at reviving a £14 million ($17.4 million) lawsuit accusing NatWest of dooming his company despite doubts whether the claim is viable, after a "whistleblower" suggested the lender manipulated important documents before trial. Jonathan Mark Broomhead can update his lawsuit accusing National Westminster Bank PLC of pushing his heavy equipment rental business to the brink during the last recession, High Court Master Matthew Marsh ruled. Broomhead lost a lawsuit in 2018 accusing NatWest of transferring his business to a controversial restructuring group run by the Royal Bank of Scotland that has drawn fire...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS