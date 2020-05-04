Romer Debbas Aids On Valley National's $38M Brooklyn Loan

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Valley National Bank has loaned $38 million for a Brooklyn apartment building, and Romer Debbas worked on the deal, according to records made public Monday in New York. The loan is for 199 Montrose Ave. and of the $38 million, $18 million is new capital for the building and the remainder is an assumption and refinancing of preexisting debt there. Mortgage documents indicate Christian Daglieri of Romer Debbas LLP worked on the deal, although it wasn't immediately clear what role the firm played. Daglieri couldn't be immediately reached for comment Monday. The borrower is a Brooklyn-based LLC. Contact information for the...

