9th Circ. Open To Reviving Suit Over Coachella Noncompetes

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Ninth Circuit judges appeared skeptical Monday of a lower court's finding that an Oregon music festival can't challenge Coachella's noncompete agreements barring artists such as SZA from playing other festivals, with one saying "surely there must be standing" for a third party to claim it has been harmed by such contracts. During a hearing held via video-conference, U.S. Circuit Court Judge Andrew D. Hurwitz said he has a hard time understanding why there's "any Article III standing problem at all" in Soul'd Out Production LLC tortious interference and unfair competition case against Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and its producer,...

