Suboxone Buyers Tell 3rd Circ. Case Is Not Like Lamictal

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A class of Suboxone buyers has urged the Third Circuit to reject Indivior's request to undo class certification for drug wholesalers accusing the drugmaker of employing a product-hopping scheme to maintain a monopoly on the opioid drug, in light of a recent case revoking certification of a class of buyers of the drug Lamictal. Responding to a letter filed Thursday by Indivior PLC, direct purchasers of Suboxone asked the Third Circuit not to reconsider class certification based on Invidior's reference to what they claim is a similar suit, arguing that rationale for undoing class certification in the Lamictal dispute on the grounds...

