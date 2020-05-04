Trump Pick Slams 9th Circ. OK Of Immigration Rule Block

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 11:04 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel on Monday refused to pause a block on a presidential proclamation requiring overseas green card applicants to prove they can afford health insurance, with a Trump-appointed judge arguing in a dissent that the proclamation is "clearly constitutional" and it's a "bad day for the separation of powers." In an opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Sidney R. Thomas, the majority held that the government hasn't shown that it will be irreparably harmed without the stay, particularly because it claims the only harm would be monetary, which isn't typically considered irreparable. Also, it's unlikely that the government...

