Coppertone Buyers Read 'Mineral' Label Wrong, Bayer Says

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Coppertone sunscreen makers Bayer AG and Beiersdorf Inc. have asked a California federal judge to toss a proposed class action accusing them of deceptively labeling their sunscreen as "mineral-based," saying the consumers misread the label with a "flawed assumption." Bayer and Beiersdorf said the Coppertone sunscreen labels comply with FDA requirements and that the ingredient lists show clearly that the products were not 100% mineral-formulated. The consumers wrongly interpreted "mineral-based" as having no non-mineral ingredients, the companies said in the motion to dismiss. California residents Steven Prescott and Mike Xavier claimed in January that Bayer and Beiersdorf sought to take advantage...

