Enviro Wants Plastic Pollution Case Back In Calif. State Court

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- An environmental group has told a California federal judge that state court is the proper venue for its lawsuit accusing corporate giants including Nestle, PepsiCo and Clorox of polluting the coastline with plastic from their products. The defendant companies, which also include Crystal Geyser, Coca-Cola, Mars, Danone, Mondelez, Colgate-Palmolive and Procter & Gamble, had removed the February lawsuit to federal court, claiming it involves questions of federal law. But Earth Island Institute said on Friday that is not the truth. The group said it has asserted traditional state law claims stemming from injuries to its members' "economic and aesthetic interests."...

