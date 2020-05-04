Insurer Wants Out Of Defending Covil In Asbestos Cases

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania National Mutual Casualty Insurance Co. has asked a South Carolina federal court to declare it doesn't have to cover 34 suits against Covil Corp. over deaths and injuries from asbestos and to limit coverage in the suits that fall under its policies. In a complaint filed Friday, Pennsylvania National offered several arguments for dropping coverage of the cases, alleging that Covil had violated the policy terms for some and that others fall into exclusions or outside the policy period, without specifying which underlying actions fall under which arguments. In some cases, Pennsylvania National said that Covil did not give it...

