Widow Uninjured By Lost Sperm, Calif. Appeals Court Affirms

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court on Friday affirmed a lower court's ruling that a widow did not prove she suffered tort damages after a fertility center lost her late husband's sperm because he left no instructions on the posthumous use of his genetic material. Plaintiff Sarah Robertson failed to prove her husband Aaron Robertson intended to conceive a child with her posthumously, the panel for the 2nd District Court of Appeal said in a published opinion while finding the lower court did not err in sustaining demurrers to her causes of action. "It would be unreasonable to presume that Aaron, and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS