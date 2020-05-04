Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boeing Wants 737 Max Contract Suit In Wash. Federal Court

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT) -- Boeing said a Washington federal court has jurisdiction over a breach of contract suit from buyers of two 737 Max jets seeking refunds on the grounded jets, rejecting the plaintiffs' claims that it's engaging in "jurisdictional manipulation."

The aerospace giant on Friday fired back at a motion to remand from plaintiffs Wilmington Trust Co., acting as owner trustee, and F & L Aviation IV LLC, which bought one of the two 737 Max jets at the heart of the dispute, and Brilliant Aviation Ltd., which bought the other 737 Max jet.

They claim theirs are the only two 737 Max aircraft...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!