Trump Ally Vows Independence As Top Intelligence Official

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, promised Tuesday to act free of "outside influence" if confirmed as the new director of national intelligence, amid questioning from Democrats skeptical about his credentials and his ties to President Donald Trump. Ratcliffe repeatedly sought to assure senators at an unusual, socially distanced hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee that he would act independently if confirmed as the nation's top intelligence official. "I won't shade intelligence for anyone, whether we're talking about the president, members of Congress or any policymakers," he said during the first Senate confirmation hearing since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I...

