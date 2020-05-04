Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boeing, Helicopter Co. Strike Deal Ending Contract Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Boeing and MD Helicopters Inc. have reached a deal resolving an Arizona federal lawsuit accusing the aerospace giant of breaching a $38 million contract related to the AH-6i helicopter program, just days ahead of a scheduled bench trial.

Boeing and MDHI told the court on Friday, in a joint stipulation to dismiss the helicopter company's suit, that they had "resolved their dispute" and that the case should be tossed with prejudice with each party bearing their own attorney fees. The suit was set for a bench trial on Tuesday, according to court filings.

U.S. District Judge James A. Teilborg granted the parties' stipulation...

