Boeing, Helicopter Co. Strike Deal Ending Contract Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Boeing and MD Helicopters Inc. have reached a deal resolving an Arizona federal lawsuit accusing the aerospace giant of breaching a $38 million contract related to the AH-6i helicopter program, just days ahead of a scheduled bench trial. Boeing and MDHI told the court on Friday, in a joint stipulation to dismiss the helicopter company's suit, that they had "resolved their dispute" and that the case should be tossed with prejudice with each party bearing their own attorney fees. The suit was set for a bench trial on Tuesday, according to court filings. U.S. District Judge James A. Teilborg granted the parties' stipulation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS