PBGC Ex-Director, Contracting Exec. Cop To Bribery Scheme

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The former director of procurement for the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. and the CEO of a government contracting firm each pled guilty in Virginia federal court to orchestrating a bribery conspiracy to try to control agency contracts, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. Former PBGC official Jeffrey B. Donahue, 42, and Nadeem Ansari, 47, the president and CEO of a government contracting company, each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to bribe a public official, stemming from a scheme to steer valuable contracts to Ansari's company, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS