Geico Can't Escape Interest On $6.35M Atty Fees In Tax Row

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Geico owes interest on $6.35 million in attorney fees awarded to counsel for a class of drivers in a sales tax dispute with the company, a Florida federal judge said Monday, rejecting the company's bid to reduce the computation. Calculating the interest award for the class's counsel using the entire sum of the attorney fees is appropriate, U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas said in an order accepting recommendations by a magistrate judge. The fees stemmed from a $6.5 million victory in 2018 for the class led by driver Kerry Roth, who contended that Geico General Insurance Co. shorted customers by...

