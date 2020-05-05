TV Stations To Pay $100K For Bad Faith Retransmitting Talks

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A television station group has admitted in a settlement with the FCC that it did not negotiate in good faith with telecoms including AT&T to retransmit programming, settling an enforcement action by paying $100,000 and agreeing to create a compliance program. Howard Stirk Holdings LLC reached a consent decree with the Federal Communications Commission after its Media Bureau accused HCH of a per se violation of the agency's rules requiring stations to engage in retransmission talks. The decree affects seven stations located in Michigan, Nevada, South Carolina, Alabama and Pennsylvania. The FCC concluded the deal for Washington, D.C.-based HCH to fork over $100,000...

