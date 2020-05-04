Door Makers Get Some Claims Shut Out In Price-Fix Case

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Two door makers trying to fend off a price-fixing class action scored a partial win Monday when a Virginia federal judge tossed claims for damages from plaintiffs just joining the case, but the companies lost efforts to get other antitrust and consumer state-law actions thrown out. Masonite Inc. and Jeld-Wen Inc., which face sprawling litigation from indirect buyers accusing them of scheming to inflate prices for interior molded doors, had told U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. early this year that even though he had allowed new litigants from several states to join the case in October, many of their...

