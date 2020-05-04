Accounting Firm Must Face Suit Over Foreign Tax Registration

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit accusing an accounting firm of bungling foreign tax registration for a family trust can proceed, a New York federal judge ruled Monday while trimming some of the complaint. An order by U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown held in favor of Raymond Golden and Rodney Bristol Berens, trustees of AMS Sapere Aude Trust, and refused to dismiss their lawsuit against CPI Associates over statute of limitations and failing to state a claim. But the judge did find that the trustees' complaints of negligent misrepresentation and breach of fiduciary duty claims were duplicative of claims of professional malpractice and...

