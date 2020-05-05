Judge Says Army Tourniquet Dispute Belongs In Claims Court

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge has transferred a military equipment maker's suit alleging it was unfairly blocked from supplying tourniquets to the U.S. Department of Defense, saying the dispute is connected to procurement and belongs in the Court of Federal Claims. The claims court's jurisdiction over matters related to procurement is broad, and Combat Medical LLC's complaint about a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, or USAMMA, directive that the company says effectively prevented it from selling its tourniquets to the DOD fits within that jurisdiction, U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III ruled. "Here, it is clear that plaintiff's complaint alleges a 'violation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS