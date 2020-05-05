Northrop, Raytheon Teaming Up For $11B Interceptor Deal

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 12:29 PM EDT) -- Northrop Gruman and Raytheon announced that they will submit a joint bid for the U.S. Department of Defense's $11 billion contract to build an interceptor that can destroy incoming ballistic missiles, saying that together they can effectively and affordably complete the project. The aerospace and defense giants said Monday that they will be able to quickly help the DOD's Missile Defense Agency build an interceptor that is compatible with the agency's current Ballistic Missile Defense structure. "The joining of true experts — with mastery from threat detection to interception — creates a team capable of developing a revolutionary solution that is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS