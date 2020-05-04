SF Law School Sues City Over Area's 'Deplorable Conditions'

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco law school accused the city and county of tolerating "deplorable conditions" in its Tenderloin neighborhood, an area that San Francisco has used as a "containment zone," according to a lawsuit filed on Monday in California federal court. The University of California, Hastings College of the Law, along with business owners and a merchants association, said in their complaint that the city and county of San Francisco has long abandoned the Tenderloin neighborhood, "in an apparent effort to spare other neighborhoods the burdens that confront the city at-large." The neighborhood's conditions constitute a violation of the fundamental civil rights of...

