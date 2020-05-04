Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Investment Manager Dodges Prison For Stock, Tax Crimes

Law360, New York (May 4, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday declined to sentence a former investment manager with shuttered U.K. brokerage firm Beaufort Securities to prison for market manipulation and scheming to evade the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, citing reasons including the lack of actual loss in the case and the danger to inmates posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a video conference, U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto sentenced U.K. resident Panayiotis "Peter" Kyriacou to three years probation, and fined him $5,400. Kyriacou last admitted to setting up brokerage accounts for an undercover law enforcement agent — who posed as a U.S. fraudster...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!