Crypto 'Miners' Ponzi Suit To Focus On Liability First At Trial

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Customers in an alleged $9 million cryptocurrency "mining" Ponzi scheme can keep their class certification, but a Connecticut federal judge decided Monday to bifurcate the case and focus on liability first, with damages to be assessed once the question of liability has been settled. In his decision, U.S. District Court Judge Michael P. Shea in the District of Connecticut said proceedings should now focus on the liability of the sole remaining defendant, Stuart Fraser, in the alleged Ponzi scheme conducted through GAW Miners LLC and ZenMiner LLC. Any attempt by a jury to calculate aggregate damages would be almost infeasible given...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS