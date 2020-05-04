US To Probe Imported Power Transformers For Security Risks

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration announced Monday that it will investigate the national security threat posed by imports of electrical transformers and their components using the same Cold War-era law it used to set tariffs on steel and aluminum two years ago. In the wake of President Donald Trump's executive order Friday to shield the nation's electrical grid from foreign incursions, the U.S. Department of Commerce said it will investigate whether U.S. security interests are threatened by imports of electrical transformers and transformer regulators, as well as critical steel components within them. If Commerce's investigation deems the U.S. industry's reliance on foreign transformers to be...

