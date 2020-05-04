Glue Maker Sanctioned $60K After Atty Submitted Fake Docs

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 11:47 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Sunday ordered a glue manufacturer to pay a furniture manufacturer $60,000 in attorney fees after one of the glue maker's lawyers unknowingly turned over fake documents in discovery for their false advertising dispute. U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn granted a motion for sanctions to plaintiff Merge Office Interiors Inc. in response to James Walker of Cole Schotz PC submitting fake documents on behalf of his client, Alfa Adhesives Inc. Merge had sought over $96,000 in fees, but the judge knocked the total down to an even $60,000 after ruling it was "an inappropriately large sum,...

