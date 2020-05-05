Mondelez Stops Hunting Knockoff Weed Gummy Bag Makers

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Snack giant Mondelez has abandoned its hunt for the makers of imitation Sour Patch Kids cannabis gummy bags in California federal court after settling with three retailers who agreed to stop selling them. The Canadian company on Monday voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit against "Stoney Patch" and other John Doe defendants in the case, who allegedly peddled the bags on Instagram and through in-person sales calls at vape shops but appear to operate entirely underground. Mondelez filed the suit against the unnamed defendants in July 2019, saying they were putting children at risk by hawking the imitation candy bags, which are used...

