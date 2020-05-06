VW Can't Appeal 'Dieselgate' Loss Amid £3M Costs Order

Law360, London (May 6, 2020, 7:10 PM BST) -- Volkswagen's failed attempt to shrug off litigation in the U.K. over the so-called Dieselgate emissions-cheating scandal has already cost the automaker £3.25 million ($4 million) in legal fees as it braces for a new legal battle in London over what, if any, compensation it owes consumers. High Court Judge David Waksman on Friday gave Volkswagen until May 29 to pay consumers' legal fees following a failed bid to undercut findings that the automaker unlawfully evaded European Union regulations restricting the amount of nitrogen oxide emitted from its diesel vehicles. The case, which is scheduled to head to trial in March 2022,...

