Architect, Inspector Fight Blame In £3.6M Tower Block Suit

Law360, London (May 11, 2020, 4:39 PM BST) -- An architect and a construction site inspector have denied liability in a widening £3.6 million ($4.4 million) High Court lawsuit over who should pay to replace flammable cladding on a residential tower block. ECD Architects Ltd. and NHBC Building Control Services Ltd. have denied claims that they are liable for costs stemming from a suit filed by retail investor RG Securities (No. 2) Ltd. It is seeking to recover the expected cost of fixing allegedly faulty work carried out on the exterior wall cladding of a 16-floor building, according to defense documents that have recently been made public. The two companies...

