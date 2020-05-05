Daimler Wins Disclosure Fight In Cargo Cartel Suit

Law360, London (May 5, 2020, 6:53 PM BST) -- A London judge on Tuesday told a German shipping company to turn over detailed financial records to economic experts for Daimler as the automaker tallies how much it may be owed in the wake of a shipping price-fixing scandal. High Court Judge Simon Bryan agreed with the automaker's lawyers that some — though not all — of the information may help determine what, if any, damages the company is entitled to from Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA for conspiring with competitors to fix shipping prices for so-called roll-on, roll-off shipping services. The documents include aggregated data on pricing, which economic experts think will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS