Michelin-Starred Restaurant Hits Insurer With COVID-19 Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A Michelin-starred Thai restaurant in San Francisco that was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic has lodged a class action suit against its insurance company in California federal court, accusing it of failing to provide coverage that was warranted under its policy. The celebrated eatery, Kin Khao, and sister restaurant Nari — both founded and led by Thai chef Pim Techamuanvivit — said Monday they were slammed by state and local government closure orders that forced them to shut down five weeks ago. The restaurants had expected that Oregon Mutual Insurance Co. would cover their losses, but the company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS