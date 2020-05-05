Paul Weiss, Cooley Drive $1.41B Deal For Portola Pharma

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 11:04 AM EDT) -- Alexion Pharmaceuticals has agreed to buy biotechnology firm Portola Pharmaceuticals for roughly $1.41 billion, the companies said Tuesday, in an agreement that stands to strengthen Alexion's ability to develop treatments for life-threatening blood-related disorders and was piloted by Paul Weiss and Cooley. The agreement sees Boston-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. picking up San Francisco-based Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., the company behind Andexxa, a medicine that has shown promise in treating severe and uncontrolled bleeding, according to a statement. Scott Garland, president and CEO of Portola, said in the statement that the "enhanced resources, global footprint and proven commercial expertise" of Alexion will help...

