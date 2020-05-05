Sheppard Mullin Reps UK Gambling Tech Co. For $54M IPO

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A U.K.-based maker of gambling software priced its upsized initial public offering Tuesday, with the Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP-led company raising more than $54 million in its Nasdaq debut. London-based GAN Ltd. said it is selling 6.38 million shares at $8.50 each, a bump of 40,000 shares from its first increase and a boost from its original plan to sell nearly 4.1 million shares. The price is at the high end of its original range of between $6.50 to $8.50 each, which would have raised $30.4 million at midpoint. The offering is expected to close Thursday, and the proceeds...

