'Close Your Legs' Judge Can't Escape $250K Deal, Court Told

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A suspended New Jersey state judge's former law clerk is fighting the judge's purported attempt to get out of an alleged $250,000 deal in her sexual harassment suit against him, setting up another showdown as the embattled jurist faces potential removal for asking a rape accuser whether she closed her legs. Former law clerk Valisha Desir urged a state court Monday to enforce her alleged agreement with Superior Court Judge John F. Russo Jr., claiming they formed "an enforceable contract to settle" via their attorneys' emails last month before he reneged on the deal in the wake of concerns raised by...

