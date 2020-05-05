Developers, Tribe Spar Over Feds' Role In Mineral Rights Row

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The developers of a wind farm project and the Osage Nation's mineral lease negotiator have filed dueling bids over whether an Oklahoma federal court was right to exclude the government from a long-running mineral lease dispute revived by the Tenth Circuit and left untouched by the U.S. Supreme Court. Osage Wind LLC, Enel Kansas LLC and Enel Green Power North America Inc. urged the court Monday to stand by its ruling that the federal government lost the right to participate in litigation over whether the developers needed a mineral lease from the Osage Nation for surface construction activities to build a...

