2 Firms Seek $17M Fee Award For Railroad No-Poach Deals

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP and Fine Kaplan and Black RPC asked a Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday for $17.1 million from a $48.9 million fund established in an antitrust settlement over alleged arrangements between railroad suppliers Wabtec Corp. and Knorr-Bremse AG not to poach each others' employees. Citing the quick resolution of the workers' case and the amount of work that went into divining which of thousands of jobs allegedly had their salaries suppressed by the deals not to compete, the firms asked for one-third of the total fund, plus $712,000 in costs, $105,000 for the settlement administrator and $15,000 each...

