Burger King Workers Push Bid To Revive No-Poach Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Burger King workers suing over the fast food chain's use of no-poach provisions in its franchise agreements pushed Monday to amend their antitrust complaint against the company by likening the franchises to NBA teams that compete for basketball players while also working together to sell broadcast rights. In a reply brief, the employees said each Burger King franchise is a distinct potential employer in the labor market with the ability to offer different wages and benefits to attract workers, just like NBA teams. Burger King's opposition conflates the market for burger sales with the market for restaurant labor, they said....

