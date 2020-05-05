Oral Contract Clears Insurer From $9M Injury Settlement

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday cleared the Cincinnati Insurance Co. from having to pay two other insurers who covered a food company in a $9 million injury suit, saying Cincinnati has shown it had an oral agreement with the food company to release its claims for a payment of $500,000. U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland granted summary judgment to Cincinnati in the suit filed by Wausau Underwriters Insurance Co. and Employers Insurance Company of Wausau, which had sued for Cincinnati to pay a portion of the $9 million verdict. In the underlying suit, a worker for Painters USA Inc....

