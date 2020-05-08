Paul Hastings Nabs Employment Litigator From Ropes & Gray

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP has beefed up its Los Angeles presence by nabbing an employment litigator from Ropes & Gray LLP with expertise in areas ranging from wage-and-hour compliance to federal benefits law. Jeffrey Webb has been added to Paul Hastings as a partner after having served as Ropes & Gray's national practice group leader for labor and employment, Paul Hastings said in an announcement Tuesday. Webb told Law360 on Friday that at Ropes & Gray he had been working between Boston and San Francisco, and Paul Hastings gave him the opportunity to have an office closer to home in Los Angeles. Additionally,...

