Greenberg Traurig Grows Philly Real Estate Practice

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig has expanded its real estate practice in Philadelphia with the hiring of a lawyer from Klehr Harrison, a move that also expands the firm's CMBS and private equity bench, Greenberg Traurig announced earlier this week. Jon Robins joins Greenberg Traurig LLP as a shareholder, following a 16-year stint at Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP. Robins works on a variety of real estate transactional, finance and equity investment matters. Robins couldn't be immediately reached for comment Thursday. "Greenberg Traurig's international reputation in the real estate arena along with its history of collaboration across markets in the United States, and its...

