Misclassification Gave Uber, Lyft Unfair Edge, Calif. AG Says

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Uber and Lyft gained an unfair competitive advantage over rivals by illegally classifying their drivers as independent contractors rather than employees, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a new suit Tuesday. Becerra, along with the city attorneys of Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, sued the ride-sharing companies in San Francisco state court alleging that their classification of drivers violates the state's recently enacted Assembly Bill 5, which heightened the legal bar for businesses to treat workers as independent contractors. California's attorney general sued Uber and Lyft on Tuesday, accusing the companies of violating the state's Unfair Competition Law....

