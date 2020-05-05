Bid Protest Spotlight: Standing, Evaluation Criteria, Debriefing

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT) -- This month's spotlight features noteworthy decisions from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the U.S. Government Accountability Office and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. Eskridge & Associates v. U.S.[1] addresses the hurdles associated with establishing prejudice. Abacus Technology Corporation[2] discusses an agency's requirement (or lack thereof) to conduct a price realism analysis. Sayres & Associates Corporation[3] addresses an agency's unreasonable substitution of escalation rates. NIKA Technologies Inc.[4] provides a helpful discussion of the debriefing rules when an agency permits questions. Eskridge & Associates In Eskridge & Associates v. United States, the Federal Circuit affirmed the COFC's decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS