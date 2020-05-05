Northwest Says Minority Owner Owes $5M Loan Payment

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Sports-branded textile maker Northwest Co. LLC has told a New York bankruptcy court that a minority stakeholder that unsuccessfully challenged its Chapter 11 filing failed to pay back a $5 million loan. In an adversary action filed Monday, Northwest claims Extreme Horse Ltd. — whose challenge to Northwest's Chapter 11 filing was rejected by the court Tuesday — has breached an agreement to provide Northwest with $5 million in goods as repayment for the 2017 loan. Northwest, a New York-based maker of sports-branded blankets, throws and other home textiles, filed for bankruptcy last month with $86 million in debt, saying its...

