9th Circ. Told It Can't Order Discovery For Private Arbitration

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The former owner of a Chinese hospital is urging the Ninth Circuit to rule that Congress never intended for private arbitration abroad to be included within the scope of a U.S. law allowing federal courts to order discovery for certain foreign proceedings. Yihan Hu argued on Monday that while there is ambiguity in a portion of the statute that allows courts to provide assistance related to disputes before a "foreign or international tribunal," a close look at its legislative history reveals no reference was ever made to private arbitration. Hu, the former owner of Ciming Bo'ao International Hospital Co. Ltd., is fighting a bid...

