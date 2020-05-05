Shell Accused Of Reneging On $3.6M In Oil Delivery Payments

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Houston-based offshore oil and gas company Sanare Energy Partners LLC hit Shell Trading (US) Co. with a $3.6 million lawsuit in state court on Monday, alleging Shell has refused to pay for two deliveries of oil in violation of an agreement that priced the product at $46 a barrel. The companies were set to have a hearing on a temporary restraining order before Harris County District Judge Ursula Hall Tuesday afternoon, but told the judge they were passing on the hearing and working toward resolving the dispute. Sanare alleges it entered into a master crude petroleum purchase and sale agreement with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS