Watchdog Says Ill. Atty Billed Firm $360K In Bogus Expenses

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- An intellectual property attorney obtained more than $360,000 from his former firm by getting reimbursed for trips he'd purportedly taken but secretly canceled, the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission alleged in a complaint made public Monday. The IARDC administrator claims that attorney Thomas Wettermann submitted hundreds of false reimbursement forms at his former firm, McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP, for purported business-trip expenses "he knew he had not actually incurred." His conduct spanned several years at the firm and violates Illinois rules governing attorney conduct, the administrator says. The firm required attorneys seeking reimbursements to attach receipts for work-related...

